Tanzania: Kcmc Launches GBV Protocol

THE Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre (KCMC) has launched the Gender Based Violence (GBV) and Child Abuse Protocol at the hospital.

Speaking during the inauguration of the protocol recently, the GBV and Child Abuse protocol coordinator at the KCMC ZRH, Professor Declare Mushi, said the new service was meant to provide services to the victims of abuse efficiently and professionally.

"Survivors of GBV and Violence Against Children (VAC) experience several challenges in accessing health care services in most health facilities; such challenges include inadequate knowledge of health professionals in managing the violence related cases," he said.

According to Prof Mushi, the protocol was put in place to ensure survivors of GBV and VAC regardless of their age, background or ethnicity were cared for in an effective, professional and ethical manner at their arrival at KCMC ZRH.

"Other areas will be the focus on clinical management of rape, burns and wounds sustained by victims, sections which would be the critical parts of this newly introduced protocol at KCMC", he noted.

On her part, KCMC's Director of Health Services (DHS) Sarah Urassa, said the introduction of the protocol would ooze new hope for GBV and VAC survivors.

"This is yet another commitment of KCMC in providing access to gender-sensitive health services in order to ensure healthy outcomes for abuse victims in the country", she said.

Presenting an the project's the overview earlier, Dr Amedeus Maro said they were more than 6,100 violence related cases of which more than 5,000 victims were girls.

According to him more than 3,500 of the number were rape related cases.