Nigeria: NGOs Congratulate the Buhari Administration for the Federal Ministry of Health's Unquestionable Commitment to Saving Women's Lives

The National Family Planning Blueprint 2021-2025 has been launched in October 2020The Federal Government of Nigeria committed to FP2030

The Federal Ministry of Health, in collaboration with Marie Stopes Nigeria, called on Traditional Leaders to increase demand for FP in a meeting on 29th November 2021

The Federal Ministry of Health in collaboration with Rotary Nigeria affirm its commitment to FP on 30th November 2021

The new National Development Plan 2021-2025 makes 8 references to the importance of FP, linking FP to development and women's Health

Family Planning saves women's lives and allows for healthy timing between pregnancies.

With all these commitments, CSOs ask where will the money come from?

There is no line item for FP in the 2022 proposed budget of the Federal Ministry of Health