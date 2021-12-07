Nigeria: Three Killed, Many Injured As Farmers, Herders Clash in Jigawa

6 December 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

A resident said the clash started on Wednesday after herders allegedly encroached into farmlands, destroying crops.

Three persons have been reported killed and many others injured in a violent clash between farmers and cattle herders in Kirikasamma Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The local government information officer, Sunusi Doro, told PREMIUM TIMES the government and security agencies had stepped in to restore law and order in the area.

Mr Doro said the incident happened at Madaci and Iyo communities but that officials were still awaiting the report of what led to the deadly clash.

But a resident, Idris Madaci, told this newspaper that the clash started on Wednesday after herders allegedly encroached into farmlands, destroying crops.

He said the encroachment provoked the farming communities to come out enmasse to protect their crops which are already ripe for harvest.

Mr Idris said two people were killed in Madaci, naming the victims as Abba Ali and Umar Sani.

He also identified one other person he said was killed at Iyo community as Aliso. He said the victim was a labourer from Kazaure local government area working as a farm hand in Kirikasamma.

The source said the herders used arrows and machetes to kill the three people.

He added that the injured victims were taken to neighbouring Kano and Yobe States for treatment.

He said the injured victims were taken to Nguru in Yobe and Mallam Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital in Kano, while some others were in Hadejia responding to treatment.

"The hospital in Kano is requesting N300,000 to remove the arrow from the body of a victim and we are now contributing money but we are yet to meet the amount," Mr Idris said.

The police spokesperson in Jigawa, Lawan Adam, said he was yet to be briefed on the incident.

Kirikasamma in Jigawa has fertile land suitable for farming and grazing. Control of the land has led to bloody conflicts between farmers and herders over the years.

Residents and others have condemned government's failure to stem the seasonal crisis in the state.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

