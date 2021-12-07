Nigeria: Govt, Private Sector Strategise to Solve Housing Challenge

6 December 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, has said government is committed to exploring tested strategies to alleviate Nigeria's housing challenges.

He was speaking at the fourth edition of Lafarge Africa's public policy thought-leadership series webinar, Concrete Ideas titled "PPPS in Urban Regeneration: Global Best Practices, Nigerian Opportunities."

The Country CEO of Lafarge Africa, Mr. Khaled El Dokani, noted that more than 80 per cent of global GDP is generated in cities thus making them more livable and productive, adding that should be used as one of the strategies for growing Nigeria's economy and improving the welfare of millions of the people.

