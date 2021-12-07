Nigeria: Govt Slams UK for Placing Nigeria On Covid-19 Red List

Abuja — The Federal Government has condemned the decision of the United Kingdom to put Nigeria on the red list and place a ban on foreign travels originating from the country following the discovery of Omicron, the new variant of COVID-19 in some Nigerian travellers.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who addressed the press in Abuja on Monday, described the decision of the UK government targeting Nigerian travellers as discriminatory, unfair, punitive, indefensible and unjust.

The minister said the decision was also questionable as it was not driven by science.

The UK has now joined other countries, including Canada, which have taken a similar action against Nigeria over Omicron.

"How do you slam this kind of discriminatory action on a country of 200 million people, just because of less than two dozen cases? Whereas British citizens and residents are allowed to come in from Nigeria, non-residents from the same country are banned. The two groups are coming from the same country, but being subjected to different conditions. Why won't Britain allow people in both categories to come in, and be subjected to the same conditions of testing and quarantine? This is why this decision to ban travellers from Nigeria, who are neither citizens nor residents, is grossly discriminatory and punitive," Mohammed said.

The minister raised eyebrows against the UK government action, insisting Omicron did not originate in Nigeria.

