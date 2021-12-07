Nigeria: MTN Public Shares Offer to Lift Million Nigerians Out of Poverty - CEO

6 December 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ibrahim Musa Giginyu

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), MTN Nigeria, Mr Karl Teriola, has revealed that the company's ongoing public shares offer is aimed at helping millions of Nigerians out of poverty and become actively involved in a productive business.

The CEO made this known in Kano during an interactive session with prospective investors and members of the general public on the ongoing public shares offer.

He explained that MTN's mission in Kano was to explain to the public and Nigerians in general how to subscribe to the offer as well as what the benefits of the offer are.

"We are going public for one reason and only for one reason. We want Nigerians, every common Nigerian in every part of Nigeria to have a share in the wealth creation that MTN is going to take us through in the coming years," he said.

He further explained that MTN does not want to give a chunk of its shares to a few large institutions, but rather to as many people as possible. He added that Kano as the commercial capital of the North with a large population shouldn't be left out in such advantageous offers like the one MTN is giving out.

