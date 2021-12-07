Nigeria: '140m Nigerian Part of Billions Who Lack Justice Worldwide'

Kaduna — The Hague Institute of Innovations of Law (HIIL) has said about 140 million of the estimated 200 million Nigerians are part of the 5.1 billion people across the world who lack access to justice.

HIIL Country Director, Mrs. Ijeoma Nwafor, said the institute is seeking to help 150 million Nigerians gain access to justice by solving their most urgent justice challenges in the next nine years.

Addressing the Justice Transformation Lab in Kaduna on Monday, she disclosed that there are 11 million of such residents lacking access to justice in the state.

According to her, "HIIL, which came into Nigeria in 2018 and has been in Imo state before coming to Kaduna state and we want to help 150 million Nigerians solve their most pressing justice problems by 2030. This is in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"HIIL intervention is hinged on five pillars; working from data, applying best practices, scaling game changers, creating enabling environment for actionable plan and strengthening the movement to ensure that people centered justice are possible in Kaduna and in Nigeria."

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Aisha Dikko, said the collaboration will support the justice sector in identifying key issues and practical solution to administration of justice in Kaduna.

"The engagement and outcome shall birth the first Justice Transformation Lab in Kaduna state. The Ministry of Justice is determined to work with all stakeholders in focusing on effectively achieving our mandate," she added.