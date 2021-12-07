Kenya: Police Investigate Killing of Lawyer Boaz Nyakeri

Police are investigating the death of Boaz Nyakeri, a city based lawyer who was stabbed to death on Saturday morning near Maasai Lodge in Ongata Rongai, Kajiado.

A statement from the Law Society of Kenya says the advocate was stabbed on the neck and left for dead at around 5am.

He was then rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

LSK CEO Mercy Wambua said the matter was reported at Ole Kasasi Police Station in Ongata Rongai.

"It is reported that the assailants who seemed to have been trailing him, stabbed him on the neck but did not steal anything from him, leaving a lot of questions as to the motive behind the attack," added Ms Wambua.

She condemned the attack noting that the responsibility placed on advocates as court officials and human rights defendants places them at a relatively higher risk of possible attack by adversaries.

"It is in this regard that we call on the government to put in place strategies to ensure that advocated, magistrates, judges as well as all court officials are provided with adequate security and protection from any form of harm, threats, intimidation and attacks that may arise as a result of the nature of their work," Ms Wambua said.