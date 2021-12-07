Kenya: Murang'a Tycoon Joe Kibe Buried in Private Ceremony

The chairman of the Eminent Persons of Murang'a, Mr Joe Kibe, who died on December 1 aged 86, was laid to rest at a private burial on Saturday.

The family said Mr Kibe loved his privacy, hence the move to restrict attendance of the ceremony.

However, his relatives say a more public memorial will be held a later date.

"As per Joe Kibe's wishes, there will be a private family interment on a date that we reserve for ourselves... However, his memorial service will be held at the Consolata Shrine, Westlands on December 15, 2021, starting at 10.00am," a statement from the family said.

His relatives also asked that all those intending to visit them to console to do so before 4pm on December 14, 2021.

They invited contributions to support the Joe and Monica Charity Fund that Mr Kibe ran together with his wife, saying the proceeds will be used to support "charities that he preferred during his life."

The family statement revealed that the departed tycoon was grandfather to six and a great-grandfather to one.

"His death as he received treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital marks the close of a fulfilling chapter with him in our lives. His magnanimous legacy of self-determination to build an empire for us and others will be taken over and refined to match the dynamics of the present and the future," the statement said.

The late Kibe was brother of the late Augustine Kahiga Gilbert, Agnes Wanjiru Gilbert, Teresia Wangari Muturi and Julius Gilbert Kimari.

Besides being an investor in various sectors of the economy, the deceased also served as the Vice Chair and Treasurer of the Board of Directors of Africa Harvest Biotech Foundation.

He was also the Chair of the Kenya Horticulture Crops Development Authority that was transformed into the Horticultural Crops Directorate of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Authority (AFFA).

The tycoon had a special interest in financial investment and corporate governance which resulted in his appointment as a director in over 10 private sector companies and non-profit foundations and trusts.

Last August, Mr Kibe had announced that the council would roll out a programme to identify and honour sons and daughters of Murang'a County who have excelled in their respective areas of service, intention being to mould them to sustain the legacy of the council.

The Council of Eminent Persons of Murang'a was formed in 2015 and registered as a company limited by guarantee in 2018.

Other members of the council include Royal Media Services Chairman Dr. Samuel Kamau (SK) Macharia, Bishop Gideon Githiga, Maina Wanjigi, Amb Solomon Karanja, Muthoni Likimani, Nicholas Ng'ang'a and Prof Lucy Irungu.