Kenya: Tusker Bundled Out of CAF Confederation Cup

Kenyan champions Tusker Sunday followed compatriots Gor Mahia in exiting the Caf Confederation Cup after a 1-0 loss away to Tunisia's CS Sfaxien in the second leg of their play-off.

The result meant the brewers bowed out of the competition after a 1-0 aggregate loss following their 0-0 draw in the first leg last Sunday.

Aymen Harzi scored the lone goal of the match from the spot on 34 minutes to guide Sfaxien to the group stages where they will receive a Sh27 million grant from the continental football body.

Tusker were reduced to 10 men in added time after defender Kalos Kirenge received a second yellow card.

Tusker's elimination from the competition comes a few hours after Kenya's other team in the competition - Gor Mahia crashed out at the same stage after drawing 1-1 with AS Otoho d'Oyo of the Republic of Congo at Nairobi's Nyayo National Stadium. The visitors ran out 2-1 winners on aggregate.

In the match that kicked-off at 8pm EAT, defender Charles Momanyi was the only new face in Tusker's first 11 from the one that started against the Tunisians last Sunday in Nairobi.

Defender Kevin Monyi, who replaced the injured Hillary Wandera, maintained his place in the line-up, while midfielder Shami Kibwana dropped to the bench.

On the other end, Sfaxien made three changes in their starting line-up - Gaith Maaroufi, Abdallah Amri and Jassem Hamdouni replacing Farez Marzouki, Naby Camara and Houssem Dagdoug.

The match's first real chance arrived on 12 minutes in favour of Tusker.

Under pressure, Hamdouni headed Daniel Sakari's long throw-in on Jackson Macharia's path, but the dread-locked midfielder could only managing a weak, left-footed shot which Sfaxien goalkeeper Dahmen Aymen saved easily.

Six minutes later, the hosts threatened and Tusker captain Eugene Asike made a timely clearance with his head to deny Maaroufi, who had unleashed a powerful drive from the edge of the box.

The brewers survived again on 22 minutes when Maaroufi's volley from a tight angle, and under pressure from Asike, missed the target narrowly.

Aymen Harzi put Sfaxien on the path to the group stage on 34 minutes after he slotted home from the spot.

Tusker's defender Kalos Kirenge was adjudged to have fouled Maaroufi inside the box, a call the brewers led by captain Asike protested vehemently to no avail

The goal electrified the stadium with hundreds of Sfaxien supporters joining the celebrations with songs, dance and flare on the terraces.

But it did not dampen Tusker's spirit, as they continued searching for the crucial away goal - striker Joshua Ibrahim coming close with a powerful shot on 42 minutes, which goalkeeper Aymen parried wide for a fruitless corner-kick.

Three minutes after the restart, Sfaxien should have doubled their advantage, but Mohammed Salih's left-footed curve after latching on a long pass went off narrowly.

The attacker continued to cause problems for Tusker, his weak, low shot on 53 minutes being saved by the visitors' goalkeeper Brain Bwire.

Sfaxien continued to dominate proceedings with Salih forcing Bwire to make a brilliant save from close-range on 63 minutes.

Tusker's first best move of the second-half arrived four minutes later when Daniel Sakari stormed inside the hosts' box, but his cross to an on-rushing Macharia was timely cleared to safety by a Sfaxien defender.

The hosts then made a double change - Fares Marzouki and Houssem Dagdoug making way for Abdallah Amri and Chris Kouankou respectively.

Tusker responded on 73 minutes with the introduction of Shami Mwinyi and Teddy Ojok for Humphrey Mieno and Macharia respectively.

But the visitors failed to find the crucial away goal that would have seen them progress to the group stage.