Nigeria: Naira Loses At Official Market

7 December 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abdulkareem Mojeed

<i>The rates remianed fairly stable at the parallel market.</sub>

<a target="_blank" href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nigerian_naira">Naira</a> fell slightly against the U.S. dollar on Monday at the official market, after the local unit recorded slight gains on Thursday and Friday last week.

The domestic currency which opened at N413.85 closed at N415.00 to a dollar at the close of business on Monday, data posted on the FMDQ securities exchange windows where forex is officially traded showed.

This represents a N0.27 or 0.07 per cent devaluation from the N414.73 rate to a dollar it exchanged on Friday last week.

Naira hit an intraday high of N404.00 and a low of N459.85 before closing at N415.00 per $1 on Monday, with $225.94 million recorded as forex turnover at the close of business of the day's business.

At the black market in Uyo and Abuja, dealers said they exchanged the naira at N565.00 and sold between the range of N567 and N570.00 to a dollar on Monday, the same range the <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/business/business-news/492883-naira-gains-at-official-market-25.html">currency</a> traded at the market segment last week Thursday and Friday respectively.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X