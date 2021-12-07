Congo-Kinshasa: Designation of Targets Linked to Corruption By Dan Gertler in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

6 December 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

The Department of the Treasury, in consultation with the Department of State, is designating Alain Mukonda for providing support to sanctioned billionaire Dan Gertler as well as 12 entities linked to Mukonda, or companies associated with him, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Gibraltar. These designations are pursuant to Executive Order 13818, which builds upon and implements the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act and targets perpetrators of serious human rights abuse and corruption around the world. Corruption allows bad actors to abuse their authority and enrich themselves at the expense of others. It also fuels instability and conflict, undermines the rule of law, and undercuts efforts to achieve inclusive economic growth.

Under the U.S.-DRC Privileged Partnership for Peace, Prosperity, and Preservation of the Environment, the United States will continue to partner with the Tshisekedi administration and the Congolese people to fight corruption, end impunity, and promote accountability with all tools at our disposal.

For more information on today's action, please see the Department of the Treasury's press release .

