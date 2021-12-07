Tanzania: Contractors Told to Securitize Contracts Before Signing

CONTRACTORS Registration Board (CRB) has urged local contractors avoid entering into construction contract that will be a burden to them and fail to meet the project quality and complete within agreed time.

The advice was made in Dar es Salaam over the weekend by the Registrar of the Board; Eng Rhoben Nkori when closing the three-day training for local contractors on contract management.

He said there is tendency whereby some contractors sign contract without due diligence something which put them in trouble and fail to complete the project as stated in the contract.

"You sign contract which will put you in stress. Sometimes you fear even to meet people because you think it is the one whom you have failed to complete his project.

Please before you sign any contract take time to read the document carefully because it is better to stay without a project for a while rather than signing contract that put you in trouble," he said.

He urged the training participants to take chance and educate their fellows who were not in the training to enable them implement the construction projects efficiently.

"About contract as the chairperson said during the opening of this meeting if you stick to your contract and you follow what is in the contract you will be in a safe side. You must know your responsibility and the responsibility of your client.

"Read the contract and if you think there are some technicalities you don't understand it is better if you consult experts like quantity surveyors, engineers and then negotiate with you client to ensure that everyone is happy with the contract otherwise you will end up in frustrations," he emphasis.

The Assistant Registrar of the Board, Eng David Jere, said the training was attended by 126 contractors from Dar es Salaam, Morogoro, Mbeya, Mwanza, Njombe and Ruvuma.

Others were from Tabora, Arusha, Kagera, Iringa, Lindi, Shinyanga and Tanga adding that the training on contract management intended to enhance awareness on how properly they can implement the contract and avoid conflict with their clients.

One of the contractor who attended the training Yahaya, commended CRB for the decision to conduct such kind of training in all regions which help them to build capacity and compete with foreign companies.

He cited example that many local contractors enter into conflict with their clients because sometimes they fail to understand some issues in their contract.

He said the training about e procurement system is very crucial to contractors because currently government use the system in all tendering process.