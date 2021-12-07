Tanzania: Tigo Campaign Awards Motorcycle Winners

TIGO Tanzania handed out one motorcycle and smartphones to the weekly winners of its end-of -year smartphone campaign dubbed 'Wagiftishe - Gift Juu ya Gift'.

In this campaign, customers have a chance to win 504 smartphones and one motorcycle weekly for six weeks.

Tigo's Communications Manager, Woinde Shisael announced the winner of the motorcycle as Noel Kabuje, an entrepreneur from Kurasini, Dar es Salaam with winners of smartphones coming from different regions in the country.

Shisael said Tigo is now ensuring that everyone has a chance to own a quality smartphone at an affordable price. Furthermore, with every ITEL T20 smartphone purchase from Tigo shops countrywide, customers enter into a draw for a chance to win one of the 5 motorcycles and smartphones that are still up for grabs in the promotion.'

On his part, Noel Kabuje, who won a motorcycle, expressed his joy at the prize, saying that it would enable him to start a motorcycle transport (bodaboda) business.