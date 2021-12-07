Tanzania: Ease Conditions for Registering Valuers, Lukuvi Tells Board

THE Minister for Land, Housing and Human Settlement Development, William Lukuvi, has asked the Valuers Registration Board to look at the possibility of reducing conditions for permanent registration of it's members in order to increase the number of professionals in the sector.

The minister gave the advice in the country's capital yesterday when officiating the opening session for the board's 2nd Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The meeting which comes to it's climax today drew valuers from across the country.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Lukuvi, said he had been receiving concerns during his working tours of different regions from unregistered valuers who were complaining that the conditions were making it hard for them to have permanent registration with the board.

At least 80 percent of valuers who attended the meeting had graduated from Ardhi University (ARU) and were yet to be granted with permanent registration, a move that raised eyebrows from Mr Lukuvi.

According to the board Chairperson, Dr Cletus Ndjovu, there were only 117 valuers with permanent registration and 739 others with provisional registration.

Dr Ndjovu added that technician valuers who have a level of diploma were 45, adding that the board had equally managed to register 50 valuation companies countrywide and that the plan was to register more companies and individual professionals.

Several topics at the two-day AGM which ends today we're presented, among them, valuation practice in Tanzania, real estate market in Tanzania, investment in housing, land governance and land taxation and ethics.

At the meeting, Mr Lukuvi asked all valuers in the country to observe professionalism and the code of ethics in order to help the country from losing funds occasioned by unscrupulous officials who were submitting unrealistic valuation in different issues.

"On valuation, for a long time, there have been open challenges especially on complaints regarding payment of compensation, some of which shows that they were not timely paid or unsatisfied with payment vis-à-vis the quality of their properties," he said.