Tanzania: Baseball Sees New Dawn in Tanzania

THE Tanzania Baseball and Soft Ball Association (TaBSA) and Japan -Africa Baseball and Soft Ball Foundation (J-ABS) have signed a Basellership Education Partnership Agreement through the Africa 55 Koshien Project.

TaBSA president Ahmed Makata disclosed during the signing ceremony held yesterday in Dar es Salaam, that Tanzania is among 55 countries in Africa which have been selected to benefit from the Africa 55 Koshien Project launched last month with aim to create national baseball and softball tournaments in the continent and foster youth development.

According to Makata ,Tanzania has been selected as the first African nation to benefit from the partnership programme which was signed yesterday between the two sides and witnessed by the National Sports Council (NSC) Deputy Secretary General, Neema Msitha.

On his part J-ABS president Shinya Tomonari unveiled that the first phase of the project will begin in Dar es Salaam whereby the four- day Tanzania Kosheni Tournament will be staged in December 12th .

Whereby approximately 200 players and officials are expected to take part in the tournament which also see baseball and softball coaches attending ' Baseballership seminar' at the Dar es Salaam Kosheni Stadium.

Apart from that they also have a supports programme to strengthen women's softball and it has been taking place since December 4th under the guidance of women's softball coach Tomoka Goda.

The project has various programmes which include promote and develop baseballership Education in the field of school education.

Tanzania is the birthplace of the Africa 55 Koshien Project, which aims to spread the results of the project throughout the continent in the next 25 years .

J-ABS is a non -governmental organization established in Japan in 2003 to promote and develop baseball and softball in Africa in Ghana, Uganda, South Africa , Zambia Kenya ,Burkina Faso, South Sudan and Tanzania.