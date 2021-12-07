Tanzania: Govt Stresses On Need for Orientation for New Teachers

DEPUTY Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government, Mr Gerald Mweli has underscored the need for orientation for newly employed teachers so that they abide by the rules, regulations and procedures in their operations.

He said the move, would expose them to the standing orders of the public service thus making the duties of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) more proactive rather than reactive.

Mr Mweli directed that newly employed teachers must get orientation training within seven days so that they take up the new assignment know exactly their scope and mode of services.

He gave the sentiments here yesterday when opening Southern Highlands and Western Zones of the TSC district committee's members saying teachers must be given the capacity to know the rules, regulations and procedures in advance.

"TSC must not wait to take disciplinary action to teachers while they did not offer them with orientation training when employed, that is not the best practice" he said

Adding "Majority of teachers are young, and they come from different walk of life, they have to be oriented alongside those who looks like they are on the danger of falling into disciplinary zones, they must be doing things out of context unknowingly "

He said by doing so they will cut down complains as teachers who have attended orientation and continue with misconduct, they will have no ground to protest.

Mr Mweli said TSC should be problem solver instead of source of challenges to teachers as he wanted the commission to thrive for fairness in decision making as they have impact on one's future.

He urged the members to give their opinion freely and the best way forward because the government ultimate goal is to have a strong and vibrant education sector.

On her part, TSC Executive Secretary, Ms Paulina Nkwama called upon the members to participate fully in the capacity building training as they are key in dispensing disciplinary application and decision making.

"You must be keen with the training; we want you to make free and fair judgement of teachers disciplinary cases" she insisted

Ms Nkwama commended the members for TSC employees who have been showcasing high degree of professionalism in handling with teacher's affairs.