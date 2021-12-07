Tanzania: Security Firm Tips Accountants On Environmental Conservation

THE security firm, SGA Tanzania has tipped accountants on the need to participate actively in planting trees to support the government efforts in environmental conservation.

Speaking at the annual accountants' conference held in Dar es Salaam, the SGA Tanzania Managing Director, Mr Eric Sambu. who was one of the facilitators at the annual accountants' conference, urged accountants to develop a culture of planting trees to celebrate every occasion they have to be it birthdays, anniversaries and success in their ventures.

The annual accountants' conference attracts over 3,000 members annually and is usually held alongside the awards ceremony for the financial reporting awards for the best presented financial statements.

Mr Sambu created awareness on environmental degradation which is brought about by deforestation and wanton destruction of nature.

He further pointed out that failure to replace the disappearing forests means the region will slowly become desert, hence there is a need for everyone to plant trees in every available space and encourage the rest of the population to stop cutting down existing trees.

"As a security solutions provider we believe that environmental conservations are the beginning of healthy living and this was well-expounded in the recent COP26 convention held in Scotland," he added.

As a symbol of appreciation of the success SGA Security experienced in 2021, Mr Sambu presented two special trees to NBAA Board Chair, CPA Prof Sylvia Temu to represent the awards the company received during the Consumer Choices Africa Awards.

The security firm, known for cash services, guarding services, alarm response, electronic security solutions amongst others, was voted as the most preferred security company in Tanzania and Eastern Africa.

CPA Prof Temu, who was recently appointed to that role for three years, appreciated the effort made by SGA Security is urging professionals to take a leading role in conservation.

She also congratulated the company for their achievements, services to the community and awards they won saying this demonstrated the trust the public and their customers have in their services.

She called on the accountants to continuously transform and be the light in the society as conservation is one of the key areas of creating this change.