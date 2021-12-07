Tanzania: Rukwa RC Calls for Investors in Fish Cage Farming

7 December 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Peti Siyame in Sumbawanga

Rukwa's investors have been urged to take advantage of the Lakes Tanganyika and Rukwa and investing on fish cage farming.

The Regional Commissioner Joseph Mkirikiti also asked fisheries experts to map out suitable areas for cage farming in both lakes at Tanganyika and Rukwa for sustainable investment.

"Fish farming activities by using cages on Lakes Tanganyika and Rukwa will attract more investors to invest in both lakes as well as bring productivity to the blue economy" Mr Mkirikiti told journalists recently.

Data showed that the country needs 700,000 tonnes of fish annually while the current capacity is to produce 400,000 tonnes annually--leaving a deficit of 300,000 tonnes a year.

