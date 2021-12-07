Ethiopia: News - Weeklong Secondary Schools Closure Starts Today to Dispatch Students to Help With Harvesting

Addis Abeba — The Ministry of Education last week announced its decision to close all secondary schools so students can harvest crops for those on the frontline of the war. The ministry defended its decision citing the need for the education sector to contribute to the success of the ongoing national campaign. The campaign kicks off today and closure will last for one week, according to the MoE.

The ministry also said it made the decision after discussion with senior officials of the ministry as well as heads of regional and city administration education bureaus. Following this decision, teachers, students and employees of schools will be engaged in volunteering campaigns.

The volunteer activities include collecting harvest and fundraising for members of the military and allied forces, assisting families of those on the frontline and blood donation. The campaign covers all regions with the participation of high school teachers and students and will last until December 12. The days spent on the campaign will be recompense through programs arranged by the schools , the ministry said.

The minister of education, Birhanu Nega (PhD) said, "It is impossible to live without a country and everyone has a responsibility to protect their country. The education sector must fulfill its national responsibilities." The minister called on students and the community in the education sector to fulfill their national duty by participating in activities such as fund raising, blood donation and preparing food items for the military.

This comes a week after the State Minister of Education Dr. Samuel Kifle said more than 1.2 million students were out of school due to the ongoing war in northern Ethiopia. The State Minister also said that it is necessary to reverse the war in a short period of time and focus on the next education system. AS