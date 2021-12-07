Somalia Receives Sinopharm Vaccines From China

6 December 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia has received 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines to help in the fight against COVID-19 in the country.

Fawziya Abikar Nur, Somali Minister of Health and Human Services praised China's move and said the arrival of the new batch of COVID-19 vaccines comes at the right time.

"We thank the government of China for the second support of 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines," Minister Fawziya said.

She said the vaccines will help the vaccination of the people in the country.

The move comes a week after China's president, Xi Jinping said China would offer one billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to African countries and encouraged Chinese companies to invest no less than $10bn in Africa across the next three years.

He said that his country would donate 600 million doses directly. And a further 400 million doses would come from other sources, such as investments in production sites.

Vaccination rates in Somalia are low compared with the rest of the African countries.

