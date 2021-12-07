Somalia: Roble Meets Former Prime Minister Over Ongoing Elections

6 December 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia's Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble HAS met with former Prime Minister Omar Abdirashid Ali Sharmarke, who jetted from the United Arab Emirates.

Prime minister Roble and Sharma'arke discussed the political situation in the country and the ongoing Lower House elections in the country.

"We truly appreciate the time and the candid discussions we had on the state of the elections. Sometimes understanding is reached in such casual meetings," the former prime minister

According to Sharma'arke, the talks are part of ongoing political meetings in Mogadishu to discuss current electoral issues.

The meeting came just hours after prime minister Roble held talks with the opposition presidential candidates.

Mr Sharmarke once served as Somalia's prime minister in 2009 under the then President Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed. He then resigned following political differences between him and the president.

He subsequently briefly served as Somalia's Ambassador to the United States in 2014. In December 2014, Sharmarke was reappointed Prime Minister of Somalia. His term ended on 1 March 2017, and he was replaced by Hassan Ali Khaire.

