Nigeria: End Gender-Based Violence Now - AWLA

African Women Lawyers Association (AWLA) has called for an end to gender-based violence, saying that it is against all international conventions. This views were expressed, at the start of the Orange Campaign.

The campaign kicked off on the International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women on November 25, all through to Human Rights Day on December 10. During the period, several events and programs are carried out to increase awareness, advocacy efforts and actions to prevent and eradicate violence against women and girls. It is basically an organising strategy by individuals and organisations around the world, to call for actions for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls.

Speaking at the launch of the Campaign, Amanda Demechi-Asagba, President of AWLA said: "We at AWLA, are poised to go the extra mile for women and children to give them a voice, by rendering free legal representation for indigent women and girls, and free legal clinic every Friday at all our offices from 9am till 5pm. Walk-in is also available".

"We regularly carry out schools, hospitals markets and religious worship centres' sensitisation, to reach out to the general public. Particularly schools, in order to catch them young and instill the right values, and mindset of equality and violence free society."

According to her, violence against women and children, specifically against the girl child, has become a norm within our society. Women in Africa, like their counterparts all over the world, suffer domestic violence irrespective of their class, age, race, religion or social status, and this has become one of the most prevalent human rights violations in the world.

This violence is based on an imbalance of power, and is carried out with the intention to humiliate and make a person or group feel inferior, and/ or subordinate. This type of violence is deeply rooted in the social and cultural structures, norms and values that govern society, and is often perpetuated by a culture of denial and silence. Gender-based violence can happen in both the private and public spheres, and it affects women disproportionately.

The 2021 theme is "Orange the World: End Violence Against Women Now!" and the orange day celebrations will end on the December 10, 2021.