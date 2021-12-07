Algeria: President Tebboune Chairs Opening of National Conference On Industrial Recovery

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune chaired Saturday, in Algiers, the opening session of the National Conference on Industrial Recovery, aimed at establishing a strategic vision for the industrial sector and mobilizing the relevant actors around the goals of the economic revival.

The conference held by the ministry of Industry is being held in the Palace of Nations (for the opening session and the addresses) and the International Conference Centre (workshops and debates), under the theme "Together to Meet the Challenge."

The three-day event (December 4-6) was opened in the presence of the speaker of the Council of the Nation (upper house of Parliament), Salah Goudjil, the speaker of the People's National Assembly (lower house of Parliament), Ibrahim Boughali, Prime Minister, Minister of Finance Aïmen Benabderrahmane, in addition to members of the government, including the minister of Industry, Ahmed Zaghdar.

The chairman of the National Economic, Social and Environmental Council

(CNESE), Reda Tir, state executives, employers, public and private industrial groups, administrative officials and representatives of institutions relating to the sector of industry and investment also attended the opening session.