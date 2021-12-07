Sudan: Signatories - 'Eastern Sudan Track On Course'

6 December 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Port Sudan — The leaders who signed the Eastern Sudan Track in the Juba Peace Agreement and the High Native Administration Council in in eastern Sudan announced, in two separate statements, confirmed their adherence to the implementation of the Eastern Track, while the High Council of Beja Nazirs and Independent Chieftains announced the suspension of escalation for a period of 15 days in response to the request of the Vice President of the Sovereignty Council, Mohamed 'Hemeti' Dagalo.

The leaders of the Eastern Sudan Track, Khaled Shaweesh and Osama Saeed, said that the agreement is not subject to waiver or bargaining, calling on the government to commit to implementing it immediately. They warned against directing the conflict in the East to turn into a struggle over citizenship.

The High Native Administration Council in eastern Sudan said in a press statement that implementing the Eastern Sudan Track is a top priority that does not accept procrastination or bargaining, stressing its categorical refusal to freeze or suspend the process, stressing that equal citizenship is a basis for rights.

The deadline that it gave to the government is the last opportunity for discussion, stressing that it is not a party to any initiative that does not include cancelling the Eastern Sudan Track and allocating a negotiating platform.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X