Algeria: Ordinary Citizens' Concerns At "Heart of My Priorities," Says President Tebboune

4 December 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune underlined Saturday, in Algiers, that the concerns of the ordinary citizens are at the heart of his priorities.

"The concerns of the ordinary citizens are at the heart of my priorities hence the importance I attach to details," underlined President Tebboune in a speech at the opening of the National Conference on the Economic Recovery in which he broached the case of young investors whose projects have been stopped or frozen because of the bureaucratic practices or the reluctance of some officials.

President of the Republic cited the example of a young dairy cow breeder in the province of Oran whose project has been demolished as it was located in an industrial and not agricultural area.

"It would have been more judicious to transfer the activity of this citizen to another place," said President Tebboune.

