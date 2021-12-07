Algeria: Vehicle Imports - President Tebboune Orders Immediate Revision of Specifications

5 December 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune has ordered Sunday, in the Council of ministers, to immediately revise the specifications setting the conditions of importing vehicles and to speed up the announcement of authorized car dealers, the Presidency of the Republic said in a communiqué.

President Tebboune insisted on the need to provide an after-sales service network at the regional level and in big cities, as a condition to accept the car dealers' files, said the source.

In this regard, the Head of State underlined that the law doesn't prohibit the individual importation of cars.

