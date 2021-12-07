Africa: Need for Synergy Between AU, Three African Members of Security Council

Oran — Participants in the 8th High-Level Seminar on Peace and Security in Africa Stressed Friday, in Oran, the need for a synergy between the members of the African Union and the three non-permanent African members of the UN Security Council.

In a news conference, Algeria's ambassador in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Salah El-Hamdi, said the objective of the seminar in Oran (432-km west of Algiers) is to reflect on the ways and means to convey, in total symbiosis, the concerns of the African continent in the United Nations.

Regular meetings are being held in New York and Addis Ababa between the members of the African and the UN councils to find the strongest ways to make Africa's voice heard, he said.

The Algerian ambassador, Dilmi Boudjemaa, also chairman of the Committee Monitoring the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali, which resulted from Algiers process, said the meeting in Oran has set as an objective the assessment of challenges relating to terrorism in Africa, the search for the best ways to convey the concerns of the Africans to the United Nations and to achieve coordination between the African Union and the United nations.

The director of the African Centre for the Study and Research on Terrorism (ACSRT) in Algiers, Laalali Driss, said there are "close relations between the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) and the UN Security Council and the meeting of Oran is very important, especially as the non-permanent members of the UN Security Council are attending it."

He added that African priorities are being discussed in Oran, including the necessity for Africa to speak with a single African voice within the UN Security Council.

Mentioning the ACSRT, Laalali said that he works in close collaboration with the various committees concerned by terrorism, with which he has direct and permanent contact.

"We are the only institution with which the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) has developed a coherent action reflecting the priorities of the African continent and we maintain a very good cooperation with the PSC and the continental institution specializing in counter-terrorism."