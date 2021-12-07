Tunisia: Political Reform Needs to Be Participatory, Put to Referendum - Soumoud

6 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Soumoud coalition called Monday for overhauling the political system through a participatory approach that involves civil society and political actors. A refendum should precede early presidential and legislative elections in order to renew legitimacy.

The coalition further renewed the call for a deadline not exceeding 6 months for the enforcement of exceptional measures. During this period, urgent and efficent measures have to be taken to salvage the national economy.

There is need to look into pending issues and hold accountable those involved in corruption cases, Soumoud further said. The President of the Republic needs to commit to show clarity and neutrality at this delicate juncture as he is guarantor of democratic transition and the revolutionary process.

The coalition also said to be concerned over the absence of a participatory dimension in a "stumbling" reform process and the unjustified extension of the state of exception.

All stakeholders endorsing July 25 measures are urged to close ranks so as to serve as a positive force that rationalises and ensures the success of the reform process, said the coalition.

The measures announced on July 25, said the coaltion, offer the opportunity to correct the Revolution process, fight financial and political corruption and revamp the political system.

