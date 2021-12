Tunis/Tunisia — 186,153 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the governorate of Sidi Bouzid, Local Coordinator of the National Vaccination Drive Rafik Nsibi said Monday

the same official told TAP 110,848 second doses have also been given in the region, while 6,370 people have received the third booster shots since the launch of the National Vaccination Campaign last mid-March.