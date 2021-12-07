Cameroon: Menoua Division - WILPF to Empower 1,500 Displaced Women

The National President, Mrs. Sylvie Jacqueline Ndongmo, disclosed this in Dschang at the launch of the project.

A non-governmental organization, Women International League for Peace and Freedom in Cameroon, WILPF, has promised to empower 1,500 Internally-displaced Persons, IDP women in various income-generating activities to better their living standards. The National President of WILPF-Cameroon, Sylvie Jacqueline Ndongmo, made the promise in Dschang, West Region on November 25, 2021. The occasion was a one-day information and sensitization campaign on her new project to assist displaced women in Menoua Division.

The workshop, which assembled village animators, religious authorities, traditional rulers and representatives of the displaced from Nkongni, Penka Michel, Santchou, Foukoue and Dschang Central Subdivisions, was aimed at introducing WILPF's project.

Mrs. Ndongmo said after analyzing that the crisis in the Northwest and Southwest Regions five years after its start, and observing that food and financial assistance to IDPs could not sustain them for long, her organization thought it wise to encourage IDPS to invest in income generation. She said investing financial services and assistance to IDPs in Menoua will serve as incentive for them to become smallholder business heads.

Ndongmo said beneficiaries will engage in small-scale business, including processing agricultural products. They will also train in agriculture and small food systems, which are less dependent on chemicals; as well as in poultry and livestock activities. This is expected to help increase household revenue and reduce poverty, and above all, protect the rural employment. Ndongmo disclosed that 50 rural development agents will put theory into practical demonstration by working with the women.

Presiding at the workshop, the First Assistant to the SDO for Menoua, Evaga Adolphe Wenceslas, thanked WILPF-Cameroon for its efforts to assist IDPs, adding that Menoua Division hosts the largest number of displaced people in the West Region.