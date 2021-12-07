Egypt Condoles With Mali Over Victims of Militant Attack

6 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt has extended heartfelt condolences to the Republic of Mali over the victims of an armed attack that claimed dozens of lives in central Mali on Friday.

Unidentified gunmen opened fire at a bus heading to Bandiagara town on Friday morning, killing the driver before setting the bus on fire, according to local authorities.

In a statement by the Foreign Ministry on Monday, Cairo offered deepest sympathies to victims' families, wishing the wounded speedy recovery.

Egypt also reiterated full solidarity with the sisterly African nation during its war or terror and all forms of violence and extremism.

