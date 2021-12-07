Egypt: Gamea - Imposing Anti-Dumping Duty On Imports of PVC

Trade and Industry Minister Nivene Gamea issued a decision on imposing anti-dumping duty of 9% of the cost, insurance and freight (CIF) for Egyptian imports of Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) exported from the United States.

Assistant Trade Minister for Economic Affairs Ibrahim el-Sigini said that the decision was taken upon a recommendation made by an advisory committee after studying a complaint lodged by the local industry.

An anti-dumping duty is a protectionist tariff that a domestic government imposes on foreign imports that it believes are priced below fair market value.

In the long-term, anti-dumping duties can reduce the international competition of domestic companies producing similar goods.

MENA