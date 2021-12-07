Egypt: Sisi Orders Establishing Electrical Infrastructure in New Delta

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has issued directives to establish a modern electrical infrastructure in the New Delta project area using the most advanced techniques to meet any increase in electrical loads in the future.

The president gave the instructions during a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli and Electricity Minister Mohamed Shaker to review the executive status of electricity projects across the nation, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

The president said the electrical infrastructure is of great importance to achieve the maximum added value of development projects and ensure their proper operation and quality production.

Shaker reviewed efforts exerted to feed the agricultural New Delta project with electricity to reclaim 2.2 million feddans.

He also briefed the president on the executive status of electricity interconnection projects being established with various countries, including Libya, Greece, Cyprus, Iraq, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

Shaker spoke about national projects aimed to produce electricity from new and renewable energy to serve Egypt's integrated and sustainable energy strategy.

MENA