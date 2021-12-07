Egypt: PM Attends Signing of Deal to Upgrade Tahrir Complex Building

6 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli has witnessed the signing ceremony of an agreement with a US consortium to upgrade the Tahrir complex (the Mogamma) building at a cost of over 3.5 billion pounds.

The signing ceremony was attended by Planning Minister and Chairperson of the Sovereign Fund of Egypt Hala el Saeed.

The US consortium is made up of Global Ventures, Oxford Capital and Al Otaiba Investments.

Saeed said the deal to upgrade the historical building came after an international bid, involving various local companies and international ones which seek to do business in Egypt for the first time.

She added that the fund's strategy seeks to lure more investors to pump investments into Egypt and meet their needs, highlighting efforts exerted by the government for developing the country's basic and technological infrastructure, and introducing radical economic reforms.

Saeed stressed that Egypt is in the course of making more achievements based on its development plans aimed to achieve Egypt Vision 2030.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X