Egypt: Sisi Urges to Take Further Steps to Rely On National Industry

6 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi directed the government on Monday to take further steps to encourage reliance on the national industry through better coordination among the ministries concerned, businessmen, the private sectors, and investors, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

President Sisi's instructions came during his meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, Electricity Minister Mohamed Shaker, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait, and Trade and Industry Minister Nevin Gamea.

Sisi ordered the government to set up more industrial projects to increase and diversify industrial capacities to meet the the local market's demand and cater for the growing needs of the development process.

The meeting addressed the national efforts for industrial expansion to reduce imports and increase reliance on local products.

Gamea, for her part, reviewed the program of import substitution industrialization and the efforts of the Ministries of Trade and Industry and Electricity to determine the priority industries in the electricity generation sector.

