Egypt: Justice Minister Underlines Importance of Promoting Arab Cooperation to Combat Terrorism

Minister of Justice Counselor Omar Marawan underlined the importance of taking all necessary steps to promote inter-Arab cooperation in order to prevent and combat terrorism and fill in the gaps that allow any formations or entities to spread terrorism.

Addressing the 37th session of the Council of Arab Justice Ministers chaired by Algeria, Marawan pressed the need for drafting national mechanisms to guarantee the confiscation of any funds allocated to terrorism as well as drying up its roots especially the Arab Agreement on Combating Money Laundry and Terrorism Funding as well as the Arab Agreement on Combating Corruption.

He underlined Egypt's issuing Law. No 94 for the Year 2015 and Law No.8 for the Year 2015 relevant to the formation of terrorist entities and terrorists.

Believing in the importance of joint Arab action, the Council of Arab Justice Ministers should work on amending the Arab Agreement on combating terrorism and follow up the implementation of relevant justice and security deals, Counselor Marawan added.

He also praised the Council members' efforts to unite the Arab legislation and issue an Arab guidance law on banning hatred speech as well as other legislation on protecting the elderly peoples' rights.

The minister conveyed the greetings of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to the Council of Arab Justice Ministers and wished them success in the service of Arab nations.