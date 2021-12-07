Tunisia: Digital Tunisia Days December 7-9 On Sidelines of Expo 2020 Dubai

Tunis/Tunisia — Digital Tunisia Days will be organised on December 7-9 on the fringes of Expo 2020 Dubai, said the Ministry of Communication Technolgioes. Experts in digital innovation will come under sportlight.

A delegation made of two small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), 5 students, 5 researchers, 5 incubators, 11 startups and ministry officials will take part in this event.

The event's agenda includes a challenge during which participants (the SMEs, the students, the incubators and startups) will bring forward their innovative projects. Success stories of researchers in microbiology, aerospace, e-health will also be presented.

Awards will be given in each category of the challenge following electronic voting by visitors of the Tunisian pavilion.

The participating students represent the National Institute of Applied Science and Technology (French: INSAT), the Higher Institute of Technological Studies (French: ISET), the Tunis Higher School of Communications (French: Sup'Com) and the National School for Computer Science (French: ENSI).

The selected startups are: Galecktek (gaming), Cure Biomics (e-health), Wattnow (energy), Historiar (traveltech), NG sign (legatech), Drobee (agritech), Fulfillment bridge (logistics), Seabex (agritech), Class quiz (edtech), Tawa digital talents (digital marketing) and DCX (traveltech).

Support structures are: Smart Tunisian Technoparks, Novation city, Orange Digital Centre, Centre for Entrepreneurship and Executive Development (CEED) and Betacub. Bewireless solutions (IoT) and I farming (agritech) are the participating SMEs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tunisia ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

These days are an opportunity for participants to present their projects to potential investors and establish partnerships. B2B meetings will also be held along with visits to strategic pavilions to prospect markets.

The aim is to promote Tunisia as a privileged economic destination for investors in digital technologies which boasts such key assets as the strategic location, standards of education in ICT and an innovation friendly ecosystem -a sine qua non condition for becoming a regional and global technological hub.

Expo 2020 Dubai is the first World Expo ever hosted in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region. It is being held by the United Arab Emirates (October 1- March 31) under the theme "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future". The event was initially due in 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organisers said 192 nations are partaking in this event which offers them the opportunity to shed light on their specific features in the technical, cultural, architectural, tourist and food sectors. Over 25,000 visitors are expected from the UAE and other countries.

The Tunisian pavilion covers an area of 436 m2 in the ground floor and 381 m2 in the first floor. It is located in the "Opportunities" section which highlights the capacities of individuals and companies in making a better future.