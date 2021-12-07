Tunisia: Maia Challenger - Aziz Dougaz to Play Russia's Ivan Gakhov At First Round

6 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's Aziz Dougaz (world's 342nd) will play Russia's Ivan Gakhov (world's 468th) at the first round of the Maia Challenger, Portugal on Tuesday.

Dougaz was eliminated in the round of 16 of the Challenger of Antalya in Turkey last week, after losing to Dominican Nick Hardt by two sets to zero (2-6, 2-6).

The tennis player had also contributed to the accession of the Tunisian tennis team to the World Group I in Davis Cup, after their win over Zimbabwe 3-0 at the playoffs of the Euro-African group II, held in Tunis.

