Tunisia: 'Tunisia Forward' Calls for National Dialogue Involving Progressive Forces

6 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — "Tunisia Forward" called for holding a national dialogue which would bring together all progressive forces. It also said there is need to set a deadline for the exceptional measures which the President of the Republic announced last July 25.

This would "protect the correction process" and ensure the respect of public and individual liberties, the party said in a statement following a meeting on Sunday.

Dialogue needs to involve progressive forces which are keen to push ahead with July 25 decisions and develop "an economic, social and political salvage plan."

Tunisia Forward also called for investigating cases of corruption and said the country needs stable institutions, a united executive and democratically elected parliament and monitoring bodies. It warned, in this vein, against a form of direct democracy which is "unfamiliar to our society."

The achievement of social democracy goes through a participatory process bringing together all political, social and civil forces that believe in the Revolution of 2011. July 25 signals the start of a process to set the Revolution on the right path.

The party expressed concern over failure to involve progressive parties, organisations and civil society which support July 25 measures in building a democratic and social Tunisia.

