Tunis/Tunisia — Nabeul governorate saw 24 more infections with the coronavirus, out of 522 tests carried out, Local Health Director Omar Sellimi told TAP on Monday.

This takes the overall number of infections in the region to 50,618, including 1,446 fatalities and 350 active cases.

There are currently 15 coronavirus patients receiving treatment in public and private health facilities in the governorate, according to the same source.