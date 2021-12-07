Tunisia: Issue of Violence Against Teenage Girls Under-Reported

Tunis/Tunisia — The phenomenon of violence against teenage girls is still under-reported in Tunisian society and requires a specific prevention strategy and programmes, President of the Association of Tunisian Women for Research and Development (AFTURD) Moufida Abbasi said Monday.

Speaking at a meeting held in Tunis as part of Tunisia's adherence to the 16 Days of Activism Campaign against Gender Violence, she underlined that the AFTURD has decided to address the issue of violence against girls and boys who are often vulnerable to harassment in various places (households, schools, streets and training centers).

Silence always reigns when the issue of violence against teenage girls is raised, she pointed out, adding there is no serious approach to solving this problem despite their critical age.

Abbasi added that AFTURD Listening Center receives complaints about violence against women of all age and social groups, yet girls' contact with the centre remains limited.

She criticised the lack of specific programmes and strategies in this field as well as the absence of dialogue on violence against teenage girls, calling on the media to produce programmes that tackle this phenomenon.