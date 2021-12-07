Cameroon: CAF Confederation Cup - Coton Sport Qualifies for Group Stages

They won Nouadhibou 2-0 during return leg matches at the Douala Reunification Stadium yesterday.

Coton Sport of Garoua on December 5, 2021 defeated Nouadhibou FC of Mauritania during the second leg match of the CAF Confederation Cup. After beating Nouadhibou FC, at the Reunification Stadium in Douala (2-0), in the second leg of the round, the club from Northern Cameroon has acquired its ticket for the group stage of the CAF Cup.

After a goalless draw in Mauritania in the away leg, Coton Sport of Garoua was out for business and they were bent on wining on home soil at the Reunification Stadium in Douala which they did to validate their ticket for the group stage. The current champions of Cameroon did the job in the first half. In the 22th minute of play, through a pass from Francis Tombi Alemi and Marou Souaibou headed the ball in for the opening goal.

Dominant throughout the game, the boys of Coach Aboubakar Souleymanou won a penalty in the 29th minutes, following a foul on Francis Tombi Alemi in the opponent's box. It is again the captain of Coton Sport, Marou Souaibou who took the penalty perfectly for the second goal of the green-white of Cameroon. His double goal during the first half of the match was good enough to grab the qualification ticket.

The Mauritanian team tried hard to hit back but to no avail as at the 55th minutes during the second half the shot from El Hassen Teguedi went very close to the goal of Coton Sport. The club from Garoua then sailed through with two goals at their advantage. Coton Sport is the only Cameroonian representative still in CAF competition and they are determined to do better during the group stages of the competition.