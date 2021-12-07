Cameroon: Disarmament Committee - SW Now Has Multipurpose Vocational Centre

The National Coordinator of the National Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration Committee (NDDRC), Fai Yengo Francis officially received the centre on December 3, 2021.

Fai Yengo Francis on March 20, 2021 led a delegation of DDR and local administrative officials to Misselele, Tiko Subdivision of the Fako Division to lay the foundation stone for the construction of the multipurpose DDR Centre for the South West Region. On December 3, 2021, he was back there to officially receive the complex that has been constructed in less than nine months stipulated in the contract.

The reception of the newly constructed DDR Centre for the South West comes after that of Bamenda for the North West and on the heels of the laying of the foundation stone for the construction of the DDR Centre for the Far North Region. Speaking after officially receiving the keys of the centre from the Project's Manager, Cedric, Fai Yengo Francis stated, "This centre is within the investment programme that the Head of State has for the DDR." He said President Paul Biya who is a visionary created the DDR on November 30, 2018 and immediately put in place an investment programme for the building of multipurpose vocational training centres for the ex-fighters who have heeded his call for them to leave the bushes and come to the centres for their transformation.

As the National Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration Committee (NDDRC) celebrated its three years of existence, "Ex-fighters from the South West Region have something to show the world," Fai Yengo Francis said. Indeed, it is the just-constructed centre that will soon go operational as the equipment is on the way. Constructed on a surface area of three hectares of the vast land offered by the Cameroon Development Corporation (CDC), the over FCFA one billion centre enclosed in a fence has six dormitories, administrative office, hospital, church, two workshops, refectory, security post, two wells and an automatic generator. With this, Fai Yengo Francis requested the ex-fighters to be the mouthpiece of DDR, take the project, use it well and stop listening to detractors.

The Chief of the DDR Centre for the South West, Bernard Ndode Messape welcomed the new multipurpose vocational training centre and wished for its rapid operationalization. This is because the temporary site in Buea is small. The South West DDR Centre, he said, now has 258 ex-fighters who come to add to 36 ex-fighters who have already graduated and reintegrated into society. Activities they carry out are grouped under psycho- social, moral and civic education, training in the centre and beyond and formal education.

The training concerns activities such as poultry farming in which the ex-fighters had produced more than 1,000 table birds, piggery, cultivation of tomatoes/cabbages and other vegetables, driving, Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), barbing and electrical works. They are also trained on conflict resolution and management, elaboration of business plans, civil education and human rights. The operationalization of the centre will give the DDR South West more impetus as there will be space for more activities such as plumbing, wood works, building construction for the ex-fighters can become job creators after graduation, Ndode Messape said.