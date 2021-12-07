Cameroon: Ebolowa Regional Hospital - Aptly Constructed, Equipped Facility

Constructed on a five-hectare surface area, the second category hospital comprises 14 main buildings with state-of-the art equipment to offer quality health care.

The Ebolowa Regional Hospital, official inaugurated by the Prime Minsiter, Chief Dr. Joseph Dion Ngute on December 3, 2021, is a medical structure constructed with the health component of the 2015-2017 Three-Year Emergency Plan. It is built on a five-hectare site with nearly 14,000m2 of occupied space. The medical facility comprises a set of 14 main buildings housing the administrative and logistic departments, clinical units, medico-technical units and hospital wards, as well as three adjacent buildings for medical fluids, hospital waste shredder and a mortuary with autopsy beds.

Painted in cream white and pale chocolate (an appealing shade of brown), it has pavements decorated in red and white divided by lawns. It has a capacity to contain 118 beds and has a theatre with three state-of-the art operating rooms, resuscitation and intensive care, medical imaging (fixed and mobile radiology), medical analysis laboratory with blood bank, a pharmacy, as well as other units for ophthalmology, odontology, otorhinolaryngology (nose, throat, ear head and neck region related problems), paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology. The health facility is an ultra-modern structure with an up-to-date medical scanners and 400 devices connected to an uninterruptible power supply.

Presenting the hospital, the Director said they effectively started work on June 28, 2021 and have till the date of the inauguration, carried out 730 consultations, 201 radiographies, 223 echography, 780 laboratory analysis and 155 scans conducted. He further explained that accessibility to the hospital and its affordability by all social groups was taken into consideration by authorities, reason the price of a medical scan was placed at FCFA 50,000.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Health Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In terms of human resources and according to international standards, the hospital has general practitioners, specialist, paramedical staff, technicians and others to guarantee quality health care services. The obstetrics and neonatology section for mother and child care is the largest in the hospital. It has 15 incubators, four mobile phototherapies, eight radiant tables for new born resuscitation all connected to a heat and an oxygen source, paediatric respirators, and an emergency trolley.

The theatre of the facility has sophisticated devices with a flexible operating table and almost every task is finger-controlled. Above (in the ceiling) is a scialytic which is configured, equipped with several arms and connected to a three-hour autonomy backup battery.