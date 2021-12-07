Gambia: President Barrow - 'I Am Going to Win With the Biggest Landslide

After casting his vote at McCathy Square in Banjul, President Adama Barrow told waiting journalists he is going to win with the biggest landslide in this year's contested presidential elections.

The December 4th presidential election is the first since the end of the 22-year dictatorship government of former president Yahya Jammeh.

"We will never lose this election. I will be the winner. This will be the biggest landslide victory in the history of this country," he said.

Barrow said he is optimistic that in the next 24 hours, he will be celebrating with his supporters their victory of the election results. He said he had a successful campaign and he believed that his message was clear to Gambians.

President Barrow added that he is a leader focusing on development which will continue in the country. The Gambian leader also said the election process was so far smooth and peaceful but they have to wait for the end.

Meanwhile, the president was accompanied by the IEC Chairman, Alieu Momar Njie. Barrow advised the IEC to be neutral, make it easy for everyone and for Gambians to accept the results at the end.

"They are the ones conducting the election, let it be a free, fair and transparent election" he told the commission.

President Adama Barrow is facing five candidates as he seeks reelection for a second term in office.