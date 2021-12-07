Gambia: IEC Chairman Declares Adama Barrow Elected As President

The Chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission, yesterday, 5th December, 2021, declared Adama Barrow, the presidential candidate of the National People's Party, elected as President of the Republic of The Gambia.

Adama Barrow polled 457,519 or 53.2 percent of the votes cast. The other candidates who took part in the election are Mr Essa Faal, independent candidate; Mr Abdoulie Ebrima Jammeh of the National Unity Party, Mr Mamma Kandeh of GDC, Lawyer Ousainou Darboe of UDP and Mr Halifa Baboucarr Sallah of the PDOIS. The number of persons who voted at this election is 859,567, which constitute 89 percent of the 962,157 registered voters.

The result as declared by the IEC is as follows:

Adama Barrow, NPP 457,519

Lawyer Ousainou Darboe, UDP 238,253

Mamma Kandeh, GDC 105,902

Halifa Sallah, PDOIS 32,435

Abdoulie Jammeh, NUP 8252

Essa Mbye Faal, Independent 17,206.