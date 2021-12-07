Burning IssuesDecember 6, 2021

Why Did The People Vote The Way They Did?

EditorialDecember 6, 2021

Gambians Have Voted

NationalDecember 6, 2021

IEC Chairman declares Adama Barrow elected as President

On 4th December, 2021, Gambians went to the polls. On 5th December, 2021 the IEC declared the final results as follows:

Adama Barrow, NPP 457,519 or 53.2 % of the votes cast

Lawyer Ousainou Darboe, UDP 238,253 or 27.7% of the votes cast

Mamma Kandeh, GDC 105,902 or 12.3 % of the votes cast

Halifa Sallah, PDOIS 32,435 or 3.8 % of the votes cast

Abdoulie Jammeh, NUP 8252 or 1.0 % of the votes cast

Essa Mbye Faal, Independent 17,206 or 2 percent of the votes cast.

It is now left to each party in particular and Gambians at large to assess the results and explain the outcome.

Five political parties and one independent candidate participated in the election.

Looking at the political divide one could read three trends:

(a) The trend of the incumbent who exploited incumbency to the fullest supported by their partners, the APRC, the PPP, the GPDP, the NRP

(b) The trend of regime change pioneered by the UDP supported the GFA, the GDC and the NUP and the independent candidate; and

(c) the trend for system change pioneered by PDOIS and supported by the APP and the independent candidate Alhaji Kurang.

The focus of the electorate appears to have been diverted from system change to the campaigns lodged by the NPP and its allies and the UDP and its allies.

There was a massive turnout of voters. 80.9 percent of voters focused on 'Anybody but Barrow' and 'anybody but Darboe' campaigns, and only 3.8 % focused on system change. Finally, the 'Anybody but Darboe' campaign had 53.2 % of the vote while the 'Anybody but Barrow' campaign had 27.7 % of the vote.

Various observers have already given their verdict on the election. Foroyaa will find out from the PDOIS alliance who will be holding a press conference today what their position is. Foroyaa will also find out from the others what their position is. This is how matters stand.