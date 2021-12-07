Ghana: Methodist Church Women's Fellowship Marks 90th Anniversary in Accra

The Women's Fellowship of the Methodist Church on Saturday launched and celebrated its 90thanniversary in Accra.

The anniversary celebration, which was launched by Rt Rev. Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, was on the theme "Teaching everyone to live like Jesus Christ: Women's Fellowship@90, embracing today's young woman".

The theme was a call to all women to venture into the unknown territories, to cross new paths, to evangelise for Christ, especially, the young woman of today.

It was also to urge women to continue to tell their gospel fellowship stories and embrace today's young women to bring them closer to God.

The occasion was graced by lots of dignitaries including the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru, National Prayer Director for Women's Aglow Fellowship International, Mrs Gifty Afenyi Dadzie, Lay President, Mr William Orleans Oduro, and the Administrative Bishop, Rev. Michael Bossman.

The event offered members of the fellowship the opportunity to express appreciation to everyone that had supported them in the past years as well as hold a memorial for the late FrancesGreen, the first woman who started the fellowship.

Rev. Dr Boafo, congratulated the women for working to develop the capacities of today's women in line with the theme saying it was "timely and appropriate one for the youth."

He said that "the youth in our world today are all in distress so the women's fellowship should continue to take it upon themselves to help all these youth come closer to God through their good trainings and the word of God."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Religion Ghana Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that the women have to see the needs of the youth to help them since they were mostly influenced by what they see on social media

Rev. Dr Boafo further advised the Women's Fellowship to fully observe all COVID-19 protocol and take the vaccines to help curb spread of the virus in order to save their lives.

In an interview, the Connexional Secretary, Mrs Grace Amonoo, lauded the late Frances Green, describing her as "an assiduous worker who came determined to make women know God."

In her memory, she stated that the fellowship would establish retreat centres to serve women in Elmina, Mankessim, Cape Coast and Sekondi.

"Though she is not with us today we want to appreciate her for the good work she started," she added.

Awards and donations were given to some women for their efforts, and to encourage all women to continue with their good works.