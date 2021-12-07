Ghana: Oly, Bechem United Draw

Accra Great Olympics' difficult run against Bechem United continued yesterday when they drew goalless in their Ghana Premier League (GPL) match day six encounter.

The Wonder Club has found the Hunters very tough customers and had hoped to break that jinx after suffering their first defeat last week against WAFA.

But Bechem which ended the game with 10 players were resolute and held off the late pressure from Olympics to take home a valuable point.

The AGOSU lads have therefore gone three games without a win despite their impressive start.